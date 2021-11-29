 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $465,000

Overlooking the 5th green of the Marion Lake Club, this 3 bed 3 bath home offers both indoor and outdoor living at its finest. Relax in the living room and enjoy the cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace or kick back on your expansive back deck. The main floor offers Master bedroom w/ Bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath, Laundry room, Dining and Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a nice family room with fireplace and builtins and opens outside to a covered patio. LL also offers Office/Bonus/4th bedroom, large cedar closet and large bath. Golfing, tennis, pool and lake are a golf cart ride away. Take in the mountain views at Lake James or hit the hiking trails @ Lake James State Park all while conveniently located less than 5 miles off I-40.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

  • Updated

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics