3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $465,000

Are you ready for lake life on Lake James at an affordable price? Look no further. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has everything you have been looking for. This split level home features main floor living that includes 3 bedroom, including a generous sized owners bedroom, & 2 baths. The open concept kitchen, dining, living room allows for plenty of space to entertain and step onto the large screened porch for even more space to enjoy these cool spring days. Downstairs you will find an additional bonus room currently used as a bedroom, another bathroom, and a spacious 2 car garage. Not sold on this home yet, let's explore outside. The fenced back yard helps to keep the fur babies safe while giving them plenty of space to run free. A short walk or golf cart ride and you will arrive at the deeded boat slip. This slip is the last one on the far left- number 12. The community boat slips are tucked away in a nice cove. Get ready for summer and life on the lake, schedule your showing soon!