Country living w magnificent views. this custom built log home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of windows to appreciate the spectacular surroundings. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining, custom kitchen, living room & den, covered decks, 2 car carport, large workshop, detached storage building located on 2.80+/- acres of level usable land. The custom artisan touches in this home make it unique and one of a kind. You can spend evenings sitting on your front porch overlooking your large yard, enjoy the rolling fields that join your property or the peaceful mountain views. You may to choose to entertain in your back yard with your above ground pool and deck & grilling area. A country dream home in a serene setting, call and schedule your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $444,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted of anything other than, at most, a misdemeanor offense, I will write glowing articles about Nancy Pelosi, mak…
- Updated
An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.
- Updated
A Marion man has been indicted on a cruelty to animals charge after authorities said he struck and killed a man’s pet with his vehicle earlier…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
RALEIGH – Marion native Carla Lopez-Cervantes, a senior at Queens University of Charlotte majoring in Spanish, has received a $3,200 UPS Schol…
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
Recently remodeled by TradeswomenAmerica and soon to be on the TV show Love This Reno: come take a look at this MOVE-IN READY home. Includes f…
CJ News Service: Madison Cawthorn plans to change congressional districts setting up a potential match with Tim Moore
U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn confirmed he will run in a different congressional district than the one he currently represents.
Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surroun…