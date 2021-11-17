3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $444,000

Country living w magnificent views. this custom built log home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of windows to appreciate the spectacular surroundings. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining, custom kitchen, living room & den, covered decks, 2 car carport, large workshop, detached storage building located on 2.80+/- acres of level usable land. The custom artisan touches in this home make it unique and one of a kind. You can spend evenings sitting on your front porch overlooking your large yard, enjoy the rolling fields that join your property or the peaceful mountain views. You may to choose to entertain in your back yard with your above ground pool and deck & grilling area. A country dream home in a serene setting, call and schedule your appointment today.