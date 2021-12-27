Come live at the lake! Located in one of Lake James' most desirable neighborhoods, Waterglyn, this great home has 10.55 feet of lake frontage at the end of the cove, plus a deeded boat slip at the community dock. The lake is an easy walk down the back yard, which has fruit trees, raised garden & fire pit. Inside is spacious with one level living - primary bedroom w/en suite on main floor (2 WICs), LR w/gas fireplace, breakfast nook, plus a formal dining room, powder room & laundry/mud, plus a screened porch! Downstairs has bath, two BRs & great flex space, plus a two-car oversized garage on the main level. Lots of great outdoor living, too, with a huge front patio. Updates in last 2 years include new flooring, garage door, interior paint, finishing out large flex space in basement, and a new roof November 2021. Great space and the least expensive home on the lake, we think. Launch your paddle craft from your back yard! Do not disturb tenants. Appointment required, 24-hour notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $426,000
