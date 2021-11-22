Welcome home to Lake James! This spacious townhome features numerous updates: stunning, new granite countertops in the kitchen, updated master bath with beautiful soft-close cabinetry, walk-in tile shower and double vanity, and new carpet installed in 2017. The main level features a master suite, open concept kitchen and living space. One of the few homes to feature a half bath on the main level! Enjoy the natural surroundings and Blue Ridge Mountain Views from one of your large, screened-in porches with composite decking or sun deck. Bear Creek Marina is a golf-cart ride away and offers dinner, live music and rentable boat slips. 7 mile drive to Lake James State Park- offering hiking, biking and swimming areas- 15 minutes to the shops and restaurants of downtown Marion - 1 hour from Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $359,000
-
- Updated
