3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $315,500

Put away that hammer! This home is modern, stylish and recently remodeled. Situated on 3 acres, you'll want to hang your ferns on the covered front porch before enjoying the large yard, peaceful surroundings and beautiful views. The roomy primary suite boasts his and her walk-in closets and an absolutely amazing shower complete with two benches. Everything in this home is new and updated. You won't want to miss this one!

