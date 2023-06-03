Country Farmhouse Vibes PLUS Close to Lake James-- Is that what you are looking for in your next home? If so, you have just stumbled across the perfect home. This beautiful home that is tucked on a quiet private road in Nebo, has all the farm house feels. From the open concept, barn door, tin backsplash, to the amazing free standing tub- there is nothing about this house that doesn't make you want to call it HOME!! As you step into the bright and airy feel of the home the first thing you will notice is the electric fireplace, beautiful built-ins, and tray ceiling. Round the corner to the spacious kitchen that boast almost floor to ceiling windows that allows tons of natural light into the home. The primary bedroom and bath offers a comfortable space to unwind at the end of a long day with a large walk in shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms & an additional bath are found at the other end of the home. Convenient to I-40 Easy Commute to Asheville and Hickory.