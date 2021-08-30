Available for showings on 8/9/2021. This property is nestled within the surrounding woods with a long range mountain view from your back deck. It offers privacy with a small manageable yard. There is a large 30x40 workshop/garage with a covered concrete 40 x 12 patio area. It offers a great flow from the living room area to enjoy your wood burning fireplace to the open dining and family room. Newer granite countertops with oak cabinets and tile floors. All of this conveniently located within 4 miles of I-40 and 7 miles to downtown Marion. Make this your getaway vacation destination or your new primary residence.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $285,000
