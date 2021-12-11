3 BR/ 2 BA split bedroom, large open great room with vaulted wood plank ceiling, kitchen with wood cabinets and center island. Large, private owner's suite, laundry room, storage, garage, covered front porch and back patio. Privacy fence and nice lot! Located in Dysartsville just off Hwy 226 S.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
Crews were at the scene of a crash on I-40 Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a minivan, according to emergency radio traffic.
- Updated
A Marion man is accused of a sex act with a child, authorities said Wednesday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council unanimously agreed to purchase the Fifth Third Bank building in order to preserve its iconic cupola, which…
- Updated
Around a year ago, Spectrum News 1 produced a nearly seven-minute program about Little and his efforts to preserve and memorialize the constru…
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday evening to vote on new agenda items and discuss building plans.
- Updated
If you have something to sell or if you enjoy online bidding, then Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion is ready to help you get a good deal.
- Updated
Community leaders are reeling from a video allegedly showing a McDowell High School teacher making a racist comment in class.