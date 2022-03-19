3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $229,900

Energy Smart Home. Shows like a model, immaculately maintained home on a two acre lot with winter views and road frontage. Open layout and custom details throughout home with today's kitchen that offers bar seating and dining area for extra functionality. Kitchen has tons of storage and great workspace. Nice open floor plan features split bedrooms, large primary bedroom bath features double vanity, extra long garden tub and walk in shower, plus walk in closet. Plenty of family gathering area with large living room. Large laundry room with sink and mud room and coat and boot storage, 2 bedrooms near laundry room and hall bathroom. Bedrooms are spacious and bathrooms have beautiful vanities. Covered front deck adds extra space to enjoy the outdoors. Outbuilding is 10x14.