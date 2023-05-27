Welcome home to your mountain sanctuary nestled in the calm quiet of Western North Carolina! If you've dreamed of a multi-family retreat or private compound, you've found it here. This remarkable property offers a 3146 heated sqft main house w/ 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, a stunning great room, wraparound porches w/ breathtaking mtn views. Open loft overlooks gorgeous kitchen, custom cabinets, Wolf-brand stainless appliances include 6 burner range w/ pop-up exhaust, 2nd oven & Subzero fridge/freezer. XL primary suite on main w/ custom bed made from NC antique tobacco barnwood & huge walk-in closet. Mudroom & laundry on main. Full use apartment in basement w/ den & dining area, wine cellar w/ prof. Silhouette wine cooler, full kitchen, gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms w/ full bath - tile shower & freestanding tub, guest laundry room. Detached guest house, great room living/kitchen, 3 bedroom, 2 baths/ 2 car garage. 2nd guest house/2 car garage, huge game room, bunk room w/ full bath, full kitchen.