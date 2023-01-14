3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $2,295,000

Extraordinary waterfront home, currently under construction on one of the best lots on Lake James. This rare property includes stunning long-water and mountain views with a flat, easy walk to your existing covered dock and sandy beach. Contract now while there's still time to personalize the finishes, colors, and appliances in this remarkable yet classic Lake James design. List price reflects completed home. Large, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of gathering space on the main floor. The primary suite is on the main floor along with a study, potential bunk room, and an ample back deck and sun porch overlooking glimmering water, your dock, and beach. The basement includes more space for gathering and overnight guest with a family room and rec room, bedrooms and a workshop. The oversize garage makes room for the boat and workspace, with a lower level space large enough for UTV storage and more. Come put your finishing touches on this beautiful design.