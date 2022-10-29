3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $2,295,000

Stunning waterfront home in 1780 located very close to Camp Lake James. This exquisite lake home combines the rustic feel that 1780 is known for while allowing plenty of natural light and spacious gathering areas with some modern touches. The main floor includes a generous kitchen expanding into a large dining area and family room. This entire space is bordered by the large, screened in porch with plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy the beautiful lake and mountain views. The ample primary suite is on the main floor as well. The basement continues the open and bright feel and includes another large gathering space, two bedrooms, and another room often used for sleeping but could also be an office. The oversize garage, attached with a beautiful, covered breezeway, includes roughed-in space above with an interior stair system and plumbing ready to be finished for more living space or an in-law suite. Your membership to Camp Lake James is included with ownership.