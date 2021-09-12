Don't miss this brick home in quiet nebo. It is close to lake James boat ramp access, and lake James state park! It has hardwood floors in the majority of the house including living room, hallway, and three bedrooms. The kitchen includes the appliances! It has an updated bathroom with granite top vanity, new floors, and new tub. The full basement with walkout door includes a washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage or a shop! There is room for three cars under roof and has a circle drive for easier parking and street access.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $179,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
The use of masks and vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have turned usually routine and sparsely attended local government meetings ac…
- Updated
Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Lt. Garrett Stuart Presnell during a memorial service at Tom Johnson Rally Park on Tuesday.
- Updated
A Marion man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
A Marion man charged with sex offenses involving an underaged girl in May was recently indicted by a grand jury.
- Updated
Note: This story has been updated with information from the schools received after original publication.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces a drug charge after encountering a checkpoint, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
Today we note the passing of a fine McDowell County citizen. Bob Gourley died on Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 96.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
He’s gotten statewide recognition for his doughnuts and national honors for his Apple Ugly. Now, Mr. Bob is preparing to expand his tasty food…