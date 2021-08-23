 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $154,900

Walk to the lake! Well maintained manufactured home in Nebo just 5 minutes to Lake James State Park. Tall trees hedge in a very private back yard great for entertaining friends. New metal roof installed with life time warranty. Close to everywhere you want to be! 10 Minutes to Downtown Marion - 15 Minutes to Morganton and of course 5 minutes to Lake James.

