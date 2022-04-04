 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $125,000

Back on the Market! Buyer financing fell through. A wonderful opportunity for an owner or investor to make this house a very special home. 5 minutes to Lake James or Marion and 15 minutes to Morganton. The perfect home for an outdoor enthusiast. Boating, hiking and fishing within 5 minutes of this house. Private, wooded setting on a very lightly traveled road. This home is super clean but needs some work to make this a true gem. Home is sold ASIS

