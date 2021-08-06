 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,545,000

Waterfront, beautiful, grand family retreat with point-lot privacy and awe-inspiring mountain and water views on renowned Lake James. Upon entry you’ll first notice the 2 story, floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the magnificent views. The large family room, , includes an opulent fireplace, the rustic charm of reclaimed lumber finishes, and the lodge feel of substantial ceiling beams. The ample and open kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite, high-end fixtures, and a full pantry. The master suite is located on the main level with 2 more bedrooms as well as all of the porch and deck space, screened and covered, that you’d want in such a lovely setting. Check out the fireplace on the screened porch! The lower level includes another huge gathering space, a bunk room, and plenty of storage for all the lake toys you’ll want. Don’t forget the outdoor living spaces like the fire pit and covered dock with power and 1000 feet of deck space. An amazing yet classic Lake James home.

