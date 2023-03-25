Upscale cabin in the highly sought-after 1780 at Lake James. Impeccable attention to detail includes vaulted wood ceilings throughout, copper sinks and tub, cork accent wall in the kitchen, mountain laurel railings, and high-end finishes. This newer construction home offers a quiet, peaceful location with the amenities of Camp Lake James and a boat slip. The 1.21-acre property adjoins the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and a natural pond with picnic areas. Inside the cabin find an open concept floor plan featuring a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, large chef's kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, main floor primary suite with direct access to the back porch and hot tub, and wood-burning stone fireplace with gas starter. The deck spans the entire back of the house, providing wooded views from the sunken hot tub. Access the conditioned basement through a cleverly hidden passageway behind a bookshelf. Bonus loft area/office/flex space.