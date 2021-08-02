3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $99,987

Great Home With Great Bones At A GREAT PRICE IN MORGANTON! Great Neighborhood On A Private Part Of Town No Back Side Neighbors On A Great Street ONLY 4 Miles From Downtown! SEEKING A QUICK OFFER To Prevent A Foreclosure. Seller Has Filled For Bankruptcy, Need OFFER ASAP! This Ranch House Looks Great From The Outside And Has Good Bones. Home Just Needs A Little TLC And To Be Aired Out As This House Is Home To Many Many Animals And A Guest In The Back Yard. CALL NOW AND MAKE AN OFFER BEFORE IT IS GONE!!!