Attention ALL INVESTORS, this one is just for you! This manufactured doublewide is located on over 5 acres of open land and is perfect for someone who wants to have plenty of room to roam in a private setting with a gated driveway. The home is on a permanent foundation and boasts three bedrooms and two baths with a large garden tub in the master bedroom and a fireplace in the living room. There is a covered carport that will hold two vehicles and plenty of room to park an RV or boat on the lot as well. Home does need some TLC and must be purchased with CASH AS-IS ONLY. Please see agent remarks for more info...
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $99,900
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in McDowell County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and results will show u…
Incumbents win additional terms in Marion and Old Fort elections. Chet Effler is a new council member.
Based on the unofficial results, incumbents in the Marion and Old Fort elections were easily re-elected to additional terms while a newcomer w…
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
Today, voters in Marion and Old Fort can go to the polls and select their leaders.
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Two adults died and an infant was injured in what police say was a domestic shooting Monday in Lenoir. Police are not looking for any other suspects, a news release from Lenoir Police said.
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
On Tuesday, voters in Marion and Old Fort will go to the polls and select their leaders.