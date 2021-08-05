3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $69,999

 Skip to main content
INVESTOR/CONTRACTOR DELIGHT! This is a 3/1.5 with .7 acres and a pool in the yard. Absolutely stunning views from the front. Home was involved in a fire and has damage throughout. Bring a flashlight. Being sold as-is, firm on price. Basement was an entirely finished setup with kitchen, cabinets, sleeping quarters and living room. Buyer to verify all utility sources.

