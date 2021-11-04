 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

Three Bedroom, One Bath manufactured singlewide on .52 acres. This lot has beautiful mature trees with mountain views. Roof was replaced in 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics