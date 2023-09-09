Beautiful new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath vinyl ranch home with unfinished basement on approx .58 acre lot in Rocky Creek s/d in Morganton. Home is constructed with an open floor/split bedroom plan. Living Room is spacious. Kitchen/Dining Room has a vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has a center isle w/breakfast bar, custom built cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, lots of counter top space & cabinets. Primary Bedroom is spacious & has a huge walk-in closet. Primary Bath has a double vanity w/granite countertop & a tile walk-in shower. Bath 2 has granite countertop & tile surrounding bath. The basement is unfinished, but if finished would make a great family room, play room, etc. Home has a covered front porch, a rear deck, a covered rear patio & an oversized double garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $475,000
