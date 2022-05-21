 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $435,400

New construction in BelAire II!  Situated on a level cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous home has a lovely HardiePlank and stone exterior. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the open living, kitchen and dining create a light and airy space. Living room features a corner gas fireplace.  The kitchen is a cook's dream: huge island, solid surface counters, custom cabinetry, granite or quartz counters, a deep farmhouse sink and stainless steel range/oven, microwave and dishwasher.  Owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath with tiled shower.  Two additional bedrooms and guest bath are on the main level. Second bedroom has vaulted ceilings.  Spacious bonus room makes a perfect office, study or exercise room, and is finished with carpeting and a mini split.  Roomy deck in deck in the back yard opens from the living room. Laundry/utility room has washer/electric dryer connections. Attached, double car garage. *Photo is of a similar home, on a different lot. Finished home will vary.*

