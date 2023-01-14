3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $434,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION~stunning 3BR/2BA home with bonus room in desirable McCracken Ford Subdivision! Situated on a sprawling lot, just outside of city limits, and convenient to schools and downtown Morganton! Wonderful covered front porch and back deck are great for outdoor entertaining. Favorable split bedroom plan features luxurious primary suite with his/her walk-in closets, spa-like bath with split dual vanities, freestanding soaking tub, & tiled, walk-in shower. Open living concept has an easy flow between the gorgeous chef's kitchen, dining area and living room. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and prep-island designed for bar stools. Large living room features a cozy gas fireplace. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and living areas and tiled floors in bathrooms. Bonus room above garage is finished with carpeting and heated/cooled with a mini-split. Laundry/mud room. Double-car garage with two doors, and automatic opener.