Stunning 3BR/2.5BA craftsman-style home in a beautiful country setting on an acre! Just a couple of miles from I-40 access. With its gracious wrap-around porch & spectacular southwest views, this property offers the perfect blend of tranquility & convenience. A grand entry is made w/ a custom stone & reclaimed cherry fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings & open loft area. French doors open to deck providing seamless indoor/outdoor living, while enjoying the sunset skies. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Well appointed kitchen boasts custom knotty alder cabinetry, SS appliances & handcrafted island. King-sized primary suite with walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/ dual vanities. Laundry & half bath feature custom cabinetry & live-edge mirror frame. Two spacious bedrooms & full bath on 2nd level, one featuring a huge walk-in closet. Detached two-car garage features addt'l storage areas, including a fabulous unfinished bonus room w. exterior access that could be finished for future living space.