NEW CONSTRUCTION to be started very soon in BelAire II Subdivision! This spacious 3BR/2BA split bedroom plan has a luxurious primary suite with sprawling ensuite bath. Split dual vanities, soaking tub, tiled shower with frameless glass door, and his and her walk-in closets. Open kitchen and dining features a large island with plenty of room for gathering while the chef cooks. Carry dinner outside to the covered deck in the backyard. Large living room has a warm gas fireplace. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom have a small separate hallway for privacy. Bonus/flex room above the garage is heated with a mini split. Separate laundry/mud room conveniently located off garage. Double car garage with two garage bays. *Finished home will vary slightly from floorplan*
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $404,900
