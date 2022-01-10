3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $399,000

Fall in love with this gorgeous 3 bed two bath, along with a 1 bed, 1 bath mother-in-law suite! This beautiful home offers an inviting living room that features a fireplace, and plenty of space. Enjoy cooking in this kitchen with sleek appliances, ample cabinetry, and a perfect place to have a meal with your friends, and family. Open the door next to the kitchen to go to the outdoor gazebo, where you can sit outside, grill out, and enjoy the peacefulness in Glen Alpine. The master bedroom offers a master bath, with a spacious walk-in shower. This home minutes away from the interstate, where you have access to both Hickory, and Asheville NC. Don't miss the chance to call this yours!