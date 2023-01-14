3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $380,000

This immaculate "like new" home was built in late 2020 in the McCracken Ford subdivision and boasts an abundance of tasteful detail. Featuring 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, private laundry room, and unfinished 297sqft bonus room. The home offers ample space within the open concept "split bedroom" layout. The primary bedroom features a phenomenal ensuite with a full tile shower, double vanities, and a large walk in closet. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow throughout the home, complimented by oversized windows that allow tons of natural light in. Vaulted ceilings open up the large living room, which leads into the kitchen where you will find stunning custom maple cabinets painted in "decorator gray", and beautiful granite countertops. The beauty and attention to detail carry on to the exterior of the home where you will find hardieplank siding with board & batten and shake accents on the gables. The private backyard is enclosed by a luxurious black aluminum fence. This is a must see!