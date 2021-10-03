Must see this spacious 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath 1.5 story home with full basement, oversized 2 car garage in Salem community. Home features "tons of space" with large LR, primary BR on main floor plus study/office w/half bath, lots of cabinets in kitchen and formal dining. Upstairs boast 2 large bedrooms plus full bath, whirlpool tub and bonus space off left BR. Basement is mostly finished w/exercise room, extra BR if needed (septic sized for 3) and full bath. Also over garage is a bonus/man cave area which is finished living space but not included in SF listed. This home will not last, call today. $370,000
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $370,000
