3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $369,900

Back on market due to buyer loan failure. Home inspection, appraisal, and new survey available. Like new and stylish property w/ almost 20 acres.This ranch style home offers 3 beds/3 baths along w/ a full basement. Enjoy the open concept & spacious living room, kitchen and dining area. You'll love gorgeous fireplace, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen boasts new SS appliances, granite, & custom cabinets w/ lg. island. The basement allows for a 2nd living area w/ kitchen, den, bedroom & full bath. Updates to to the home include a new 30 yr roof, basement windows, all new flooring, new interior/exterior paint, granite, light & plumbing fixtures, garage doors, and more. Covered front porch, back deck, poured lower patio, double garage & small barn. Located at the end of the street with large tracts of land bordering it offering privacy & lots of woods for outdoor lovers. The back property line is a creek . Short drive to Downtown Morganton without city taxes.Tax value TBD.