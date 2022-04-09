NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom RIVERFRONT HOME in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature a covered rear porch overlooking the Catawba River. The interior will feature a large living room area that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $369,900
