Scenically set in the dam community of Lake James is a farm house perfectly placed on 8.38 acres! Let life progress with a sense of getting-away-from-it-all in this thoughtfully updated 3 bedroom, bonus/bed, 2 bathroom, 1450+ sq. foot haven. Have your long-awaited mini-farm with a natural spring on the property, entertain on the huge front porch and custom firepit area, create away in the open-air workshop/carport and 25'x25' shed, meander the long, private drive and make this a special place! At just 1 mile from the lake and just up the hill from the Catawba River, recreation opportunities abound. Air B&B potential exists with multiple opportunities including a 16x16 tiny "house" with an electrical line in place. To aide in the need for privacy this property sits adjacent to over 100 wooded acres. This is truly a special place that has so much to offer. Schedule an appointment and make this one yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900
