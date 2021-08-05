Exceptional new construction in desirable BelAire II Subdivision! Situated on a sprawling lot with an additional buffer lot, this custom built, 3BR/2BA reflects great design and quality. Soaring vaulted ceilings in living room and oversize windows create a light and airy feel. Open kitchen and dining area open to deck in private backyard and features custom soft closure cabinetry, fine quartz countertops & prep island. Living room has a gas fireplace. Split bedroom plan features large master suite w/ spa-like ensuite bath w/ custom, double vanities w/ granite, soaking tub, separate shower, & large walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have a separate hallway with a full bathroom in between. Separate laundry room. Finished bonus room features carpeting and separate ductless heat pump. Attached, 2-car garage. ***The photo(s) are illustrative for this house type, and the actual home and property may differ from the photos shown***
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900
