3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $340,000

Move-in Ready! Beautiful new construction private cul-de-sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office with closet, big master suite with walk in closet, garage, NO Hoa. Only 15 Minutes from the heart of Morganton! Proposed finish August 1,2022. Approximately One hour from Asheville, Approximately One hour and 15 mins to Charlotte Airport and approximately 30 mins to Hickory. Enjoy hiking trails like Table Rock Trail, Fonta Flora Trail Loop at Lake James and others at nearby Linville Gorge Wilderness. By appointment only. Do not go onto property unaccompanied by your agent. Pre-qualified buyers only.