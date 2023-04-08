Lovely new construction 3 bed/2 bath home just outside Morganton! This home offers a split bedroom open concept design with main level living. As you drive up, notice the distinct covered front porch with massive posts & beams along with the contemporary metal railing. Inside is a large living room and kitchen with eat at bar, pantry, and cathedral ceiling. To the left is primary bedroom w/walk in closet and full bath with walk in shower. The other 2 guest bedrooms and full guest bath are to right side of home. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, vinyl plank flooring throughout the house