Price Improvement! Don't miss out on this well-maintained 3 bed/ 3 bath home in sought-after Salem area. This floor plan offers plenty of room to spread out with the finished basement having a large family room along with a master-styled room used as a 4th bedroom with a private full bath. Upstairs note the open living room and dining area under the cathedral ceilings with tons of windows and a fireplace. Enjoy the master on the main having a walk-in closet, entry to the back deck, and full private bath. Upstairs are two more ample-sized bedrooms with a hall bath. There is also a large laundry room with a mud sink in the basement. Almost completely flat lot with the backyard fenced in. Entertain from the huge back deck or lower poured patio w/ hot tub. Tons of storage areas with closets, an attic, and an outbuilding. Updates include a 30-year roof and HVAC in 2019, septic pumped in 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $334,900
