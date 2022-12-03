 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $326,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $326,000

4315 Bridges Field Morganton, NC 28655. Semi-private home on nearly an acre lot. Beautiful, Brand New, Quality built and efficient new construction home. Completed the end of 2022 this home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Living area, Dining area, & Kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Side by side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, and Microwave. Home boast recessed lighting, brushed nickel & chrome hardware and light fixtures. Primary bedroom with ceiling fan and additional second closet. Primary bath has a walk-in shower and walk in closet. Beautiful covered front porch, rear deck and front and backyard. All 1 level living with low maintenance vinyl siding, wide concrete driveway, architectural shingle roof, Carrier brand Heat pump for heating and central air. Guest bath has a tub/shower combination. Large laundry room. Do not miss the oversized garage. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Someone adopt this hot mess!’ 110-pound dog wins fans after Burke County seeks help

‘Someone adopt this hot mess!’ 110-pound dog wins fans after Burke County seeks help

A 110-pound dog with countless bad habits is winning hearts on social media, after a North Carolina shelter hilariously begged: “Someone adopt this hot mess” in a Facebook post. The dog, appropriately named Billy Bob, is a bumbling mastiff with the size and disposition of an average teenager. “Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally ...