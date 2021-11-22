You will not want to miss this wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Morganton. Its location is walking distance to anything Morganton has to offer downtown, with plenty of shops, restaurants, winery's, brewery's, movie theater and the new up and coming amphitheater and so much more. This well maintained 3 bedroom 1 and half bath is ready for you and your new family or this all one level home would be great for retirement! All Samsung matching kitchen appliances will stay, all 3 bedrooms are great size, home also includes a walk in closet, and beautiful tile work in the shower. Home has many updates throughout as well as a very newly updated cute and cozy detached 2 bedroom mother-in-law suite with its own parking in back and entrance as well as utilities, this could also be used as a income producing property. Don't miss your chance to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $325,000
