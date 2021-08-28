Newly constructed (NOTE: SOME PHOTOS ARE LIKENESS OF FINISHED HOME) Single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The expansive covered front porch is the perfect place to relax outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now diverting ambulances to other nearby hospitals because of the high number of people showing up at the Emergen…
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
- Updated
Andrew Carlton, who served the town of Old Fort as alderman and mayor pro tem, died Thursday. He was 59.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans’ varsity football game against Mitchell on Friday has been canceled and the program is shut down after 15 players have bee…
No one was injured but a truck and a utility pole were damaged Tuesday when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. It happened outside the McD…
On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell …
- Updated
Monday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavir…
Friday's food vendors and TGIF concert will be held, but the rest of the events for the Morganton Festival Weekends have been cancelled.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.