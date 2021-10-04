A Beautifully maintained and updated split level home in a quiet community in Glen Alpine. The moment you walk in the front door you notice the quality of this home, beginning with the beautiful solid walnut floors. The bathrooms have recently been tastefully remodeled with beautiful hard wood floors that have been waterproofed. Numerous built in shelving systems and walk in closets offer plenty of storage. The yard is beautifully landscaped and maintained and offers additional space for gardening. Home is in a small, older development with a cul-de-sac at the end of the road.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $309,500
