3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $305,900

A rare opportunity within the city limits of Morganton. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood floors, living/dining area with electric fireplace, a good sized kitchen with appliances, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a partially finished basement and a single car garage. Step outside and you will find a detached double garage, 2 additional storage buildings all with electricity. Listing includes 5 parcels totaling 1.35 acres. Additional entrance off Air Park Drive. Property is Zoned HID.

