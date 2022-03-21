Must see this 3BR 3Bath move in condition home in wonderful "River Glen" neighborhood conveniently located to Morganton, Marion and beautiful Lake James. Home offers split bedroom layout w/large primary bedroom/bath area, galley kitchen, large living room w/vaulted ceilings and gas log FP. Downstairs offers tons of space w/oversized family room which could serve as extra bedroom area if needed, full bath down plus home offers updated "tankless" water heater. Good size lot w/small creek in back to enjoy the outdoors. Oversized 2 car garage plus home offers 1 year home buyers warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $299,900
