 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,000

This gorgeous chalet-style 3BR/3BA home is in a beautiful rural setting, yet close to I40 access & Downtown Morganton. Situated on a sprawling 4+ acres with gardens, mature landscaping, wooded privacy & pastoral views. Floor to ceiling windows & soaring cathedral ceilings crowned with tongue and groove make a captivating entry. Natural stone fireplace warms the living areas. Galley style kitchen features a long breakfast bar & large pantry.  Primary suite on main level has ensuite bath with walk-in shower.  Second bedroom opens to unfinished sunroom that has separate a/c unit, & washer/dryer connections.  Guest bath on main level features a shower/tub combo. Second story features vaulted loft area w/ built-ins, spacious bedroom and full bath. Full basement was once used for a workshop and has a utility sink & fireplace.  Detached garage features additional storage.  Detached double carport.  Propert consists of three tracts. Some floor coverings have been removed due to pet damage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular