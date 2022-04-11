This gorgeous chalet-style 3BR/3BA home is in a beautiful rural setting, yet close to I40 access & Downtown Morganton. Situated on a sprawling 4+ acres with gardens, mature landscaping, wooded privacy & pastoral views. Floor to ceiling windows & soaring cathedral ceilings crowned with tongue and groove make a captivating entry. Natural stone fireplace warms the living areas. Galley style kitchen features a long breakfast bar & large pantry. Primary suite on main level has ensuite bath with walk-in shower. Second bedroom opens to unfinished sunroom that has separate a/c unit, & washer/dryer connections. Guest bath on main level features a shower/tub combo. Second story features vaulted loft area w/ built-ins, spacious bedroom and full bath. Full basement was once used for a workshop and has a utility sink & fireplace. Detached garage features additional storage. Detached double carport. Propert consists of three tracts. Some floor coverings have been removed due to pet damage.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,000
