3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $285,900

Must See; New Construction 3BR 2Bath in town Morganton just minutes to downtown, I-40 or Lake James. Hard to find new home w/split bedroom layout, approx 1503 hsf, open living room/kitchen w/island plus ceramic tile backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. 9' ceilings thru out plus huge primary bath w/oversized walk in shower stall and double vanity. Home features 28' covered front porch w/wire railing and rear deck great for entertaining plus detached 2 car garage w/automatic garage doors and large .5 acre lot. $285,900