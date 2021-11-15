 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $285,000

Hard to find mini farm only minutes to downtown Morganton and minutes to Beautiful Lake James. Home features 3BR 2baths w/approx 1850 hsf and full basement plus 2 car garage. Property consist of approx 3.76 acres mostly fenced w/2 stall barn. Home has large living room, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in family room and fireplace in unfinished basement. This home will not last at only $285,000. Call today!

