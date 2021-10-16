Newly constructed, single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. This home has a country feel, yet has city appeal! Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. The expansive covered front porch, or rear deck are perfect for relaxing outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,600
