This lovely homes features a beautifully landscaped lot with a small creek. There is a nice woods buffer behind the lot and on the side of the property. The creek side would make a wonderful area to put your fire pit and enjoy your summer evenings. It offers a nice neighborhood to take a lovely stroll in the afternoon. The upstairs features a living area with gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms on the main level with 2 full bathrooms. The patio door leads off the dining area which is a perfect location for your grill. Minutes to I-40 and centrally located convenient to Morganton and Marion.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $275,000
