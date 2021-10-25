Newly constructed, single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. This home has a country feel, yet has city appeal! Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. The expansive covered front porch, or rear deck are perfect for relaxing outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $269,800
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working har…
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended booster shots for many recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's C…
- Updated
Downtown Marion’s Dia de Muertos festival for 2021 is now underway, and it is bigger than ever.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.