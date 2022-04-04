3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $264,900

Attention social entertainers! Here is your opportunity to claim the perfect property sure to offer eventful and joyful entertainment right in time for summer. This beautiful brick ranch features 3 ample spaced bedrooms, and 2 fully renovated full baths. One of which is conveniently located inside one of the bedrooms along with a built in make up vanity. This home also offers great flow from the large living room, into the dining room that boasts a brick fireplace to set the mood, and finally into the kitchen which has plenty of countertop and cabinet space for the inspiring chef of the home. Things get even better on the exterior of the home, featuring a very well maintained in ground pool, 12 person gazebo covered hot tub, and outdoor bar and patio, the entertaining possibilities are endless. Lastly, an abundance of parking will accommodate all of your guests. This is a must see, don't miss your chance and schedule your showing today!